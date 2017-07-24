Netherlands and Denmark into last eight

From the section

Sherida Spitse's second penalty in two games gave the Netherlands a first-half lead

The Netherlands reached the last eight of Women's Euro 2017 with victory over Belgium, and Denmark joined them by beating 2013 finalists Norway.

After Sherida Spitse's penalty gave the Netherlands the lead, Belgium's Tessa Wullaert levelled from long range.

But a deflected shot from Barcelona winger Lieke Martens ensured the hosts topped Group A with a 100% record.

Norway exited without scoring a goal in their three losses, as Katrine Veje's early goal gave Denmark second spot.

