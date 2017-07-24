Romelu Lukaku: Man Utd striker wants to create his own history at Old Trafford

Romelu Lukaku has scored twice since joining Manchester United

Romelu Lukaku says he wants to create his "own history" at Manchester United.

The Belgium striker, 24, joined the Red Devils for £75m earlier this month, after scoring 25 Premier League goals for Everton last season.

Lukaku, the first foreign player to score 80 Premier League goals before his 24th birthday, said: "I can't say I'm the complete package.

"There is a lot of work to be done and I'm delighted that there is as it means I can become even better than I am."

Lukaku's move to United means he is reunited with Jose Mourinho, who was manager of Chelsea when they sold the forward to Everton for £28m in July 2014.

Last week, Mourinho was asked to compare Lukaku to Didier Drogba, who scored 157 goals in 341 appearances during his first spell at Chelsea, winning three Premier League titles and the Champions League.

The Portuguese said: "I don't compare, I don't compare at all. One has his history and one is still in the beginning of his history."

Lukaku said he and Drogba were "totally different players".

He told BBC Sport: "Drogba is more of a hold-up player, a target man. I prefer to have ball to feet and run in behind.

"I'm Romelu Lukaku, I want to create my own history."

Mourinho - not Pogba - the decisive factor

Before Lukaku's move to United was confirmed, Red Devils midfielder Paul Pogba posted pictures on social media of him and the Belgian together.

The Frenchman, who moved back to Old Trafford for a world record fee of £89m last summer, also referred to himself as 'Agent P'.

Lukaku said: "We were just on holiday together. I had to make my own choices."

Chelsea also bid £75m for Lukaku, and there had been suggestions he and Mourinho did not get on.

But the forward says the manager's vision was the decisive factor in him moving to Manchester.

He said: "The conversation I had with the manager really convinced me the most. He told me of his plans, about how he wanted to rebuild the club, and wanted me to be part of it.

"He is a manager who has always had a lot of belief in me and I believe in his methods.

"It is going to be good to work together again."

'I've been working since I was 11'

Lukaku was 16 and still at school when he made his professional debut for Belgian club Anderlecht.

Just a year later he finished top scorer and won the league title.

Lukaku moved to Chelsea when he was 18 but made only 15 appearances for them before joining Everton, initially on loan.

Five years later he is the fifth most expensive player ever, and has scored at least 15 league goals in four of the past five seasons.

He said: "I've been working to be a pro since I was 11 years old. I've always had a goal to win as many trophies as I can and to play for a club like Manchester United.

"I want to grab this opportunity."

Lukaku in stats

With two goals against Hull City in March, Lukaku became the first Everton player since Gary Lineker in 1985-86 to score 20 league goals in a season.

Lukaku is also only the fourth player to score more than 80 goals in the Premier League before turning 24 - after England internationals Michael Owen, Robbie Fowler and Wayne Rooney.

He has scored more goals than any other Everton player in Premier League history (68).

Lukaku is one of only three players to have scored more than 10 goals in each of the past five Premier League seasons, along with Olivier Giroud and Sergio Aguero.

