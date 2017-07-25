Notts County: Gibraltar international Liam Walker joins League Two club

From the section

Walker was part of the Lincoln Red Imps team which beat Celtic 1-0 in a Champions League qualifier in July 2015.

Notts County have signed Gibraltar international midfielder Liam Walker after he impressed in pre-season friendlies for the club.

The 29-year-old scored 15 goals last season to help Europa FC to the Gibraltar Premier Division title.

Walker scored Gibraltar's first goal in a competitive international fixture when they lost 4-1 to Greece in September 2016 and has 22 caps.

He played in Portsmouth's 2012-13 campaign making 28 appearances.

The length of Walker's contract with County has not been disclosed.

