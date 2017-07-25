Billy Mckay: Wigan sell Northern Ireland striker to Ross County

Billy Mckay (left) scored four times for Inverness Caledonian Thistle last season

Ross County have signed Northern Ireland striker Billy Mckay for an undisclosed fee from Wigan Athletic.

The 28-year-old, who has signed a two-year contract, had ended last season on loan to County's neighbours, Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

County have been seeking a replacement for his international colleague, Liam Boyce, who was sold to Burton Albion.

Manager Jim McIntyre said: "He is a player that we know well and the type of player that we feel can do well."

Mckay had moved to Wigan from Caley Thistle for a fee of about £150,000 in January 2015 after scoring 62 goals in 141 appearances.

But he failed to make an impact at the DW Stadium, making only one start and playing nine times as a substitute for the Latics, and has now been sold by the English League One club with a year left of his contract still to run.

Mckay had returned to the Scottish top flight on loan to Dundee United two seasons ago before spending the first half of last season with Oldham Athletic.

Billy Mckay made only one competitive start for Wigan

After finding the net only four times in 33 games for the League One outfit, he returned to Caley Thistle in January.

Mckay scored four goals in 15 appearances for Caley Thistle but could not prevent them being relegated to the Championship.

He had suffered the same fate the previous season with United, for whom he scored 13 times in 35 games, and had had returned to Wigan at a time when they two had dropped down a division after relegation.

However, McIntyre is hoping the striker, who has nine caps for his country, can recover the form he showed in his first stint in the Highlands.

"I was keen to add more goal threat to our squad and Billy gives us that," added the County manager.

"He is great in and around the box and I am sure he will get goals for us."