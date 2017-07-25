Nicholas Wheeler: Dagenham & Redbridge sign former Tonbridge winger
-
- From the section Football
National League side Dagenham & Redbridge have signed winger Nicholas Wheeler on a one-year contract after a successful trial period with the club.
Wheeler spent the past two seasons with Isthmian League Premier Division side Tonbridge Angels, scoring 14 goals in 104 appearances in all competitions.
The 26-year-old left Tonbridge in May to try to earn a contract with a club playing in a higher division.
Dagenham start the new National League season at home to Barrow on 5 August.