Nicholas Wheeler: Dagenham & Redbridge sign former Tonbridge winger

Dagenham finished fourth in the National League last season, but lost to Forest Green in the play-off semi-finals

National League side Dagenham & Redbridge have signed winger Nicholas Wheeler on a one-year contract after a successful trial period with the club.

Wheeler spent the past two seasons with ‎Isthmian League Premier Division side Tonbridge Angels, scoring 14 goals in 104 appearances in all competitions.

The 26-year-old left Tonbridge in May to try to earn a contract with a club playing in a higher division.

Dagenham start the new National League season at home to Barrow on 5 August.