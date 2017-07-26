Rosenborg say former Celtic manager Ronny Deila offered little insight

Rosenborg coach Kare Ingebrigsten wants his side to score an away goal at Celtic Park

Champions League third qualifying round first leg: Celtic v Rosenborg Venue: Celtic Park, Glasgow Date: Wednesday 26 July Kick-off: 19:45 GMT

Rosenborg coach Kare Ingebrigtsen has revealed that former Celtic manager Ronny Deila refused to provide a detailed report on the Scottish champions.

Rosenborg are in Glasgow for the first leg of their Champions League third qualifying round tie on Wednesday.

And Ingbrigtsen says Deila was not too helpful when they spoke about the tie.

"He is more a fan of Celtic than Rosenborg. I am not trusting everything he said to me," Ingebrigsten said.

"[The chat] was more about Celtic Park and what we could expect. That's what he could tell me about."

As for which side goes into the tie as favourites, the Rosenborg boss is in no doubt.

"It has to be Celtic," he said. "They are used to being favourites, we are used to being favourites.

"We look at this as an even game. Someone has to be favourite, but I don't think it matters anyway."

Ingebrigtsen says Rosenborg will come to Celtic Park in search of away goals as they seek to take some kind of advantage into the second-leg.

Ronny Deila (left) led Celtic to two titles during the Norwegian's spell in charge of the club

"We know that to come here is really difficult," he said.

"At times. we will have to defend well and we have to keep the ball and we have to attack ourselves. We have to create problems.

"The away goal is really important for us, so we are coming here to score goals."

Rosenborg are currently 17 games into their domestic season and five points clear at the top of the table.

In contrast, Celtic are yet to start their domestic campaign and the Norwegian coach hopes match sharpness could be play a part.

"History shows for Rosenborg that it is an advantage to be halfway through the season," he said.

"All the opponents we meet are struggling because it is really early in the season for them.

"The only team we have met that is in the middle of the season was Dundalk. Hopefully Celtic are not at their sharpest."

Rosenborg could also face a Celtic side without both their main strikers. Leigh Griffiths is banned for one game while Moussa Dembele is in an injury doubt.

Ingebrigtsen knows how significant that could be.

"Of course they will miss them," he added. "Hopefully they don't play."