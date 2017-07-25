Alvaro Morata gets assist on debut as Chelsea lose to Bayern Munich
Alvaro Morata marked his first appearance for Chelsea with an assist as the Blues lost 3-2 to Bayern Munich in a pre-season friendly in Singapore.
The Spain forward, who joined in a club record £60m deal from Real Madrid last week, came on in the second half.
With Chelsea 3-1 down, Alonso flicked on a Cesc Fabregas corner for Michy Batshuayi to poke in.
A Rafinha goal and a Thomas Muller brace had put Bayern in command before Marcos Alonso scored for Chelsea.