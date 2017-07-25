League Cup: Peterhead boss hails win over Hearts as Cathro urges patience

Peterhead boss Jim McInally said his side deserved their win against their Premiership opponents

Peterhead boss Jim McInally hailed his League Two side after they stunned Hearts in the League Cup.

"I thought we deserved it," McInally said after Rory McAllister's late penalty saw off the Premiership outfit 2-1 at Balmoor Stadium.

"For 70 minutes we were probably the better side and we got the break at the end," McInally told BBC's Sportsound.

Hearts head coach Ian Cathro said: "We're disappointed and we should be doing better in these situations."

Jason Brown headed the League Two outfit into an early lead in their Group B encounter, with Kyle Lafferty levelling with his fourth goal in three games.

'So happy for the players'

With the League Cup match appearing destined for a penalty shoot-out and a fight for a bonus point, McAllister's penalty secured a famous win.

"Ironically, we scored or got our penalty when we had really tired in the last 10 minutes and (were) hanging on," said McInally.

"I'm so happy for the players because they concentrated for the whole game and passed it well when they needed to.

"[Playing] twice in four days is hard for part-timers. A lot of these guys have just come up from Glasgow today. Willie Gibson and Greg Fleming, the goalkeeper, [have come] from Dumfries.

"Hearts were up here last night resting. So, it makes it even better and the big thing is we have a chance of going through now if we can win on Saturday [against Elgin City].

Cathro, while disappointed with the result, believes his players are still gelling.

"We're disappointed and have higher expectations"

"We expected a difficult game," he said. "And it's always the case, particularly at the start of these games when you play against teams from the lower leagues.

"We're disappointed and we should be doing better in these situations but we're at a stage where new players are here and we're progressing some things and things are a work in progress.

"We started to get ourselves in front in the game, we had some energy and played with a little more urgency as things progressed. But we didn't take our chances and maybe some of our decisions in the final third weren't quite right.

"We suffered because of that but, as I said, there are a lot of new relationships inside the team and there's a lot of positive things building across all three [League Cup] games and we'll continue to work to get ourselves ready and improving.

"We're disappointed with the result and have expectations which are higher than that - we move forward very quickly and focus on Saturday [against Dunfermline at Tynecastle]."