Friendly match: Shrewsbury Town 2-1 Cardiff City

From the section

Greg Halford of Cardiff City is tackled by Abu Ogogo of Shrewsbury

Cardiff City suffered their first pre-season loss 2-1 to Shrewsbury Town at the Montgomery Waters Meadow Stadium.

A Shaun Whalley penalty and a Louis Dodds inside a minute at the start of the second half clinched the victory for the League One side.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing's late first half strike had given the Bluebirds an interval lead.

Cardiff complete their pre-season preparation at home to Scottish outfit Livingstone, on Friday.