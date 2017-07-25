Friendly match: Shrewsbury Town 2-1 Cardiff City

Greg Halford of Cardiff City is tackled by Abu Ogogo of Shrewsbury
Greg Halford of Cardiff City is tackled by Abu Ogogo of Shrewsbury

Cardiff City suffered their first pre-season loss 2-1 to Shrewsbury Town at the Montgomery Waters Meadow Stadium.

A Shaun Whalley penalty and a Louis Dodds inside a minute at the start of the second half clinched the victory for the League One side.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing's late first half strike had given the Bluebirds an interval lead.

Cardiff complete their pre-season preparation at home to Scottish outfit Livingstone, on Friday.

