Friendlies: Barry beat Newport, Wrexham win at Altrincham

Ben Swallow takes a shot for Newport against Barry Town Utd

Kayne McClaggon scored twice as Barry Town United beat League Two Newport County 2-0 at Jenner Park.

It was the Exiles' first pre-season defeat this summer, and a huge boost for new Welsh Premier side Barry.

Wrexham were 2-0 winners away at Altrincham.

Goals by Marcus Kelly in the first half and Chris Holroyd's flick header in the second half, gave the visitors the victory as they made up for Saturday's defeat by Nantwich.