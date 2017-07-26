Mike Williamson: Oxford United sign defender on one-year contract

Mike Williamson
Mike Williamson was released by Wolves in May following an injury-disrupted season

Oxford United have signed former Newcastle United and Wolves defender Mike Williamson on a one-year deal.

The 33-year-old was released by Wolves in May having made just six appearances last season in an injury-hit year.

His signing follows a brief trial period with The U's on their pre-season trip to Portugal earlier this month.

"It's an exciting place to be, a good club heading in the right direction," he told BBC Radio Oxford. "I want to play games and contribute."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story