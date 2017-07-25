Oliver Norwood: Fulham sign Brighton midfielder on loan

Oliver Norwood has 43 senior international caps for Northern Ireland

Fulham have signed Northern Ireland midfielder Oliver Norwood on a season-long loan from Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion.

The 26-year-old made 37 appearances for the Seagulls last season, helping the club win promotion to the top flight.

Norwood told fulhamfctv the style of football Fulham play is ideal for him.

"It suits the way I like to play," he said. "Once I knew of the interest I was desperate to get it done and I am very happy to be here."

Norwood has 46 international caps and has played in all of Northern Ireland's last 32 matches, starting 31 of them.

