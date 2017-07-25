Richie Bennett: Carlisle United sign Barrow striker

From the section

Richard Bennett scored 16 goals for Barrow last season

Carlisle United have signed Barrow striker Richie Bennett for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old has joined the Cumbrians on a two-year deal from the National League side, where he scored 16 goals in 47 appearances last season.

Bennett, who began his career at Oldham, scored 44 goals in two seasons with Northwich before joining Barrow.

Joint assistant manager Lee Dykes said: "He's progressed through non-league and scored goals every step of the way."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.