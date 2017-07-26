Eastleigh: Stoke City centre-back Harvey Read joins National League club

Eastleigh finished 15th in the National League table in 2016-17

Eastleigh have signed teenage defender Harvey Read from Stoke City.

The 18-year-old centre-back, who began his career with Southampton, joins the National League Spitfires, after being on trial during pre-season.

"I like the look of what I see," boss Richard Hill said. "I'm delighted to sign someone of his talent. especially with a number of league clubs looking to acquire his services."

Read represented Stoke's under-18 side in the Premier League competition.

