Rangers cannot be punished further over their EBT tax scheme, says SPFL

Rangers faced calls for further sanctions over their EBT scheme

The Scottish Professional Football League says it cannot impose fresh sanctions on Rangers over the club's use of a controversial tax scheme.

But its board has called for an independent review "into Scottish football's actions and processes".

The governing body took legal advice after the Supreme Court ruled against the club over its use of employee benefit trusts from 2001 to 2010.

And it announced its own conclusions in a statement on Wednesday.

A 2013 Scottish Premier League commission had found that Rangers were in breach of player registration rules during the EBT period.

Headed by Lord Nimmo-Smith, the commission fined the Ibrox club £250,000 but resisted calls for them to be stripped of titles won during that period.

However, following the Supreme Court ruling in favour of HM Revenue and Customs, Celtic said they expected the SPFL to review the 2013 decision that their city rivals "did not gain any unfair competitive advantage".

That judgement was made at a time when the scheme was deemed acceptable by a 2012 tax tribunal.

More to follow.