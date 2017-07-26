Darnell Fisher: Preston North End sign Rotherham full-back on three-year deal

Darnell Fisher worked under ex-Preston full-back Callum Davidson while on loan at St Johnstone

New Preston manager Alex Neil has made his first signing by bringing in full-back Darnell Fisher from relegated League One club Rotherham United for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old, who started his career at Celtic, has signed a three-year deal with the Championship club.

"He's perfect in the fact that he wants to try and find his way in his career. He is a determined lad," said Neil.

"He has come through Celtic's ranks, so he's used to high standards."

Fisher told the club website: "I spoke to the manager and he really sold me on the club. Everything he said to me about the club was positive.

"He has said he's going to make me a better player. It was all very quick, I got the call yesterday and we have managed to get it done by today."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.