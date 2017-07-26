Dom Dwyer: England-born striker joins Orlando City in record-breaking MLS deal

Dwyer scored on his USA debut against Ghana in July

England-born striker Dom Dwyer, who was released by Norwich City as a schoolboy, has joined Orlando City in a record-breaking Major League Soccer deal.

Dwyer, 26, has been traded to Orlando by Sporting Kansas City in a deal that could reach $1.6m (£1.2m).

Major League Soccer operates under a structure in which player contracts are owned by the league.

"Dom is a fantastic player," Orlando City chief executive Alex Leitao said.

The MLS sets funds to enable clubs to trade players between themselves.

Dwyer, who played non-league football for Staines Town and King's Lynn before moving to the United States in 2009, was traded for $400,000 (£306,000) in general allocation money, $500,000 (£383,000) in targeted allocation money, and $700,000 (£536,000) in future allocation money based on performance.

That combined total tops the previous MLS record set in January when Orlando traded Kevin Molino to Minnesota United for $450,000 (£344,000) in general allocation money and $200,000 (£153,000) in targeted allocation money.

Dwyer, who was born in Cuckfield, Sussex, became a US citizen in March.

He scored 19 minutes into his international debut for the USA in a 2-1 friendly win over Ghana in Connecticut on 1 July.