Birmingham City: Connal Trueman and Dan Cleary join Solihull Moors on loan

Connal Trueman was a regular for Birmingham City's under-23 side in 2016-17

Solihull Moors have signed goalkeeper Connal Trueman and defender Dan Cleary on loan from Birmingham City.

The pair, both 21, will be with the National League club until 2 January.

Trueman has yet to play a senior game for Blues, but signed a three-year deal in May and was on the bench for several Championship fixtures last season.

Cleary has won youth international caps for the Republic of Ireland and joined Birmingham after starting his career in Liverpool's academy.

"It's further evidence of the strong relationship we enjoy with all of our local Premier League and Football League clubs through these mutually beneficial arrangements," Solihull boss Liam McDonald told the club website.

