Richie Bennett: Carlisle United striker ready for challenge of EFL

Richie Bennett joins Carlisle from fellow Cumbrian side Barrow

Carlisle United striker Richie Bennett is confident he can make the step up to the English Football League after joining from National League Barrow.

Bennett, 25, scored 16 goals in 47 games for the non-league Bluebirds last term, having previously netted 44 times in two seasons at Northwich Victoria.

He began his career at Oldham Athletic's centre of excellence, but did not make a first-team appearance.

"I've got a hunger and desire to prove myself," he told BBC Radio Cumbria.

"I think I'm ready for the step up, we played against Football League teams in the FA Cup last year, going to places like that made me realise what it could be like and that made me want it even more.

"I've still got a lot to prove, a lot to learn but I'm more than willing to get my head down and do it."