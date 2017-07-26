Jersey champions St Paul's women pull out of season after failing to find new manager

Jersey captain Eve Watson has helped St Paul's to numerous cup and league title successes

Jersey Women's League champions St Paul's have withdrawn from the upcoming season after being unable to attract a new manager.

Saints have won the title for the past five years in a row, but former boss Sara Vasse stepped down at the end of last season and has not been replaced.

Club president Mark Sheldon described it as a "sad day" for women's football in the island.

It leaves just four clubs in the women's top flight for 2017-18.

"I have been proud of everything that St Paul's Ladies have achieved and would like to personally thank all the girls for their commitment and for wearing the St Paul's colours with pride," Sheldon added.

"The many successes over the years, together with the friendships that have been made, have made this decision very hard for the committee to make."

The decision comes just a month after Jersey Scottish withdrew from the island's men's Premiership for similar reasons.