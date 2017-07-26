Atletico Madrid send Ghana's Bernard Mensah on loan again

Ghana's Bernard Mensah has been loaned out by Spanish side Atletico Madrid for a third time

Ghana international midfielder Bernard Mensah has been sent on loan for a third time by Spain's Atletico Madrid.

This time the 22-year-old, who is yet to make a first-team appearance for Atletico, has joined Turkish club Kasimpasa for the season.

He joined Atletico on a six-year deal in 2015 and spent last season on loan at Portugal's Vitoria Guimaraes.

"It's my first time of playing outside Portugal and Spain, but I'm ready," Mensah told the Turkish club's website.

Kasimpasa have the option to sign Mensah on a permanent deal when his loan expires next year.

He also previously spent time on loan at Spanish La Liga side Getafe in the 2015/16 campaign.

Mensah made his debut for Ghana in a match against Togo on 8 June 2015 and scored the only goal of the game.

He has since made two more appearances for the Black Stars against Mauritius in a 2017 Nations Cup qualifier and a friendly against Canada.