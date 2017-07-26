Rory Fallon: Torquay United sign former New Zealand international

Rory Fallon
Rory Fallon (right) played for New Zealand in the 2010 World Cup and started in their 1-1 draw against defending champions Italy

National League side Torquay have signed former New Zealand international forward Rory Fallon on non-contract terms after a trial at the club.

The 35-year-old left his role as player-assistant manager of National League South's Truro City by mutual consent last December.

Fallon, who scored six goals in 23 New Zealand appearances, has not played a competitive match since March 2016.

The signing completes player-manager Kevin Nicholson's search for a striker.

Fallon has had spells at a number of English clubs including Ipswich, Swansea and Swindon having started at Barnsley in 2000.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story