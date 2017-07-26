Strikers FC boost their chances of reaching the Super Cup NI Semi-finals with a 6-2 victory over Otago in Limavady on Wednesday.

Ryshaun McCann scored a hat-trick for the Americans, with Coby Atkinson and two from Tristan Webber sealing the win.

A strike from captain Rory Findlay and an own goal from Fabian Uriostegui were mere consolations for the New Zealand outfit.