Carl McHugh: Motherwell captain signs contract extension

Motherwell captain Carl McHugh made 22 appearances last season, scoring two goals

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson wants to build his side around midfielder Carl McHugh after the club captain signed a new two-year deal.

The 24-year-old, who moved to Fir Park from Plymouth Argyle last summer, is now contracted to the club until 2019.

"He's at the centre of the type of team we're trying to build," Robinson told Motherwell TV.

"He's a captain in every sense of the word, both on and off the park. He's committed to what we're trying to do."

Keith Lasley was the Motherwell skipper, but he has now retired from playing to focus on his role as Robinson's assistant manager.

McHugh missed almost four months at the beginning of last season due to a fractured eye socket, but became an integral player under former manager Mark McGhee and then Robinson when he took over in March.

'Captaincy a huge honour'

"I'm thrilled and it's great for me to get this tied up before the season starts," McHugh said.

"We've been speaking about it for a few weeks now and it's been pretty much agreed for a while now, so it's good to get it over the line.

"With the way the season started for me last season, missing the first six months, it's been great since then and I'm delighted now - getting the captaincy was obviously a huge honour for me."

Robinson has been overhauling the squad during the summer, making nine signings, but he also hopes to extend the contracts of other players.

"We are absolutely delighted that Carl has extended his stay at the club," Robinson added.

"We continue to discuss extended terms with other players in the squad and hopefully we'll have some good news there too."