Niall Ennis: Shrewsbury sign Wolves striker on season loan

Niall Ennis is an England youth international

League One club Shrewsbury Town have signed teenage Wolves striker Niall Ennis on a season-long loan.

The 18-year-old England Under-18 international has been a regular for the Wolves under-23 side and has also been part of the first-team squad during pre-season.

Ennis is likely to make his first Shrewsbury appearance in a pre-season friendly against Burton on Saturday.

The Shrews have so far signed ten players during the close season.

