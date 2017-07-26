Niall Ennis: Shrewsbury sign Wolves striker on season loan

Niall Ennis
Niall Ennis is an England youth international

League One club Shrewsbury Town have signed teenage Wolves striker Niall Ennis on a season-long loan.

The 18-year-old England Under-18 international has been a regular for the Wolves under-23 side and has also been part of the first-team squad during pre-season.

Ennis is likely to make his first Shrewsbury appearance in a pre-season friendly against Burton on Saturday.

The Shrews have so far signed ten players during the close season.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story