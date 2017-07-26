BBC Sport - Newcastle Utd beat Japanese side Komazawa to clinch Super Cup NI Premier semi-final spot

Newcastle clinch Super Cup NI Premier semi-final spot

Newcastle Utd beat Japanese side Komazawa 2-0 in Limavady to clinch a Super Cup NI Premier Section semi-final spot.

Irish defender Oisin McEntee headed the Magpies into the lead on 13 minutes with Matthew Longstaff adding a second-half penalty.

Newcastle's semi-final in the Northern Ireland youth tournament against Ghanaian side Right To Dream on Thursday (19:00 BST) will be live on the BBC Sport website.

