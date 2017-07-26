BBC Sport - Southampton deny Man Utd place in Super Cup NI Junior semi-final
- From the section Football
Southampton deny Manchester United a semi-finals place in the Junior Section at Super Cup NI by beating the Old Trafford club 2-0.
United will face County Armagh in the subsidiary Globe competition on Thursday (15:30 BST) in Coleraine in a game which will be live on the BBC Sport website.
The Saints, meanwhile, also miss out on the semi-finals as they go forward to the Bowl competition.