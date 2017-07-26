BBC Sport - Southampton deny Man Utd place in Super Cup NI Junior semi-final

Southampton deny Man Utd Super Cup NI semi-final spot

Southampton deny Manchester United a semi-finals place in the Junior Section at Super Cup NI by beating the Old Trafford club 2-0.

United will face County Armagh in the subsidiary Globe competition on Thursday (15:30 BST) in Coleraine in a game which will be live on the BBC Sport website.

The Saints, meanwhile, also miss out on the semi-finals as they go forward to the Bowl competition.

Top videos

Video

Southampton deny Man Utd Super Cup NI semi-final spot

Video

Peaty storms to 50m breaststroke gold

Video

Star of tomorrow? Youngster takes brilliant crowd catch

Video

Barkley wants new challenge - Koeman

Video

Rashid spins Yorkshire to comfortable win over Durham

Video

USA break relay world record to win gold

Video

Mourinho: Clubs 'creating out-of-control market'

Video

I haven't flown in 20 years but it's worth it - Adam Peaty's nan

Audio

5 live Sport

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Peaty breaks world record twice in one day

Video

Rudolph and Miller inspire Glamorgan win

Video

Hitchcox grabs 'gravity-defying' try

Video

What does it take to be a BMX racer?

Top Stories