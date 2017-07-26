Celtic 0-0 Rosenborg: Brendan Rodgers boss confident for second leg

Brendan Rodgers deployed midfielder Tom Rogic in attack because of a striker shortage

Manager Brendan Rodgers says Celtic are "equally as happy" as Rosenborg following Wednesday's 0-0 draw in Glasgow.

The Norwegian side created more chances in the Champions League third qualifying first leg and host Celtic for the return next Wednesday.

"We'll look forward to that when it comes," Rodgers told BBC Scotland.

"We know we can go there and win. We actually score more goals away from home."

Celtic comfortably beat Linfield over two legs in the previous round while Rosenborg overcame Dundalk.

But the Scottish champions lost Moussa Dembele to a lengthy injury, with fellow striker Leigh Griffiths suspended for the first leg and also carrying a knock.

Midfielder Tom Rogic and substitute winger Jonny Hayes were deployed in central forward roles at different times in the match but Kare Ingebrigtsen's side were largely untroubled.

James Forrest fired wide and Stuart Armstrong had an effort saved but Rosenborg had the better openings with Vegar Eggen Hedenstad and Matthias Vilhjalmsson denied by Craig Gordon and Yann-Erik de Lanlay and Nicklas Bendtner unable to convert good chances.

"Of course, you're a wee bit frustrated with the result but 0-0 in European football's never a bad result," Rodgers said.

Rodgers expects Rosenborg to "come out a little bit" in next week's return leg

"I was delighted with the players. Their control of the game was excellent, in particular first half.

"[Rosenborg are] halfway through their season and at a really good level of fitness and you could see that.

"[It's] important you don't concede. We didn't concede and now we know that they'll come out a little bit more second leg and we know we score goals away from home.

"Of course, they're a good side and you can see that. They had some chances as well but, for us, or course, you're frustrated you didn't get the win.

"Normally in these types of games, there's very few chances and you hope that you can take them but if you don't, what is equally important is that you don't concede.

"So, they'll be happy with zero-zero but we're equally as happy because we know that we can go there and score goals."

Asked about the striker shortage, Rodgers replied: "I can't think too much on it, we don't have one, simple as that. We need to worry about other ways in which we can find the solutions to scoring goals.

"We had enough pressure in and around the box.

"I don't know [if Griffiths will be fit for next week]. We'll see how he is over the next few days and we'll assess it from there."