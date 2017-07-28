Peter Whittingham: Blackburn midfielder regrets no Cardiff City fans farewell

Peter Whittingham made 459 appearances for Cardiff City, scoring 98 goals

Peter Whittingham says he regrets leaving Cardiff City without being able to bid farewell to the club's fans.

The midfielder joined Blackburn in June after 10 years at Cardiff.

Whittingham, 32, was offered a one-year contract on reduced terms by the Bluebirds, but bears no grudges against the club or manager Neil Warnock.

"The biggest regret for me personally is the fact I couldn't say goodbye to everyone surrounding the club, the fans," he told BBC Wales Sport.

"It's something I would've loved to have done. That's football, things don't work out I suppose but I'm sure I'll be back there soon enough.

"The gaffer offered me a one-year contract and he said 'You're not going to play as much as probably you'd like'.

"That kind of rubber-stamped things for me. It's one of the hardest decisions I've ever had to make to leave Cardiff after such a long time."

Whittingham's final appearance in a Cardiff shirt was the win at Huddersfield in May, while his last home game for the club came a week earlier at Newcastle.

His departure had not been confirmed at that point but, when he was substituted during the second half at Cardiff City Stadium, he was given a standing ovation which seemed more meaningful than usual.

Peter Whittingham is a former England Under-21 international

Having joined from Aston Villa in January 2007, Whittingham made 459 appearances for Cardiff.

He helped them reach FA Cup and League Cup finals and win promotion to the Premier League, while his set-piece prowess and effortless playing style earned him hero status with the club's supporters.

However, following Warnock's appointment in October 2016, Whittingham's influence waned as he struggled to secure a regular starting place in the first team.

"I loved my time there, it was amazing. It's [leaving] something I had to do for myself," he added.

"He [Warnock] had his style and the way he wants to play. He's been in football long enough to know what works for him.

"As soon as he came in, people were messaging me saying 'Where are you going? What's going on?'

"I didn't really think I was going to fit in but I never had any issues with him at all."

