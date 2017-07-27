Scottish Gossip: Celtic, SPFL review, Aberdeen, St Johnstone, Hibs, Euro 2017

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

After a frustrating 0-0 home draw with Rosenborg last night, manager Brendan Rodgers is confident Celtic can replicate the away form they showed in their best Champions League displays last season to progress to the play-off round of this year's competition. (Scotsman)

Celtic are facing a race to have striker Leigh Griffiths fit for the second leg in Norway, with Moussa Dembele out until September. (Daily Mail)

Celtic teenager Kristoffer Ajer scored on his last visit to Trondheim and he's backing Brendan Rodgers' men to do the same against Rosenborg next week. (Sun)

SPFL chiefs Ralph Topping and Neil Doncaster insist no club will ever again avoid a possible trophy-stripping punishment in the wake of Rangers' Big Tax Case ruling. (Sun)

Departing chairman Topping refused to rule out legal challenges from fans after the SPFL confirmed they won't launch a new investigation into Rangers' use of EBTs but insists their position will stand up to scrutiny. (Daily Record)

And Topping is calling on the Scottish FA to cooperate fully with an independent review into how Scottish football's authorities dealt with the Rangers crisis. (Herald, subscription required)

Turkish club Besiktas want Celtic's Erik Sviatchenko but a loan move for the Danish defender may not appeal to the Scottish champions. (Daily Record)

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright is keen on a move for out-of-favour Hearts striker Conor Sammon. (Sun)

Sammon, 30, has two years to run on his contract at Tynecastle

Preparing for tonight's must-win Euro 2017 match, head coach Anna Signeul says she feared she was having a heart attack when Scotland faced Spain in a dramatic play-off in 2012. (Sun)

Midfielder John McGinn would love to see Anthony Stokes return to Hibs for a third spell as he believes the Irish striker is the sort of big-time player the club needs. (Daily Record)

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes is wary of Apollon Limassol goal threat ahead of tonight's Europa League qualifier at Pittodrie. (Scotsman)

Aberdeen defender Anthony O'Connor welcomes the challenge of fighting for a place with new arrival Kari Arnason. (Sun)

Manager Pedro Caixinha hails "fantastic" Rangers after a 2-1 pre-season win over Watford at the Hornet's training ground. (Daily Record)

Defender Adam Barton believes Alan Archibald's Partick Thistle squad is already good enough for another top six finish. (Sun)

Hibs striker Simon Murray says his early-season goal rush is simply down to following boss Neil Lennon's orders to "stick between the sticks". (Edinburgh Evening News)

OTHER GOSSIP

Already a vice-captain for the event, Catriona Matthew is hoping to impress at the Scottish Open at Dundonald and next week's British Open at Kingsbarns to earn a ninth Solheim Cup call up as player. (Evening Times)

Duncan Scott put the disappointment of finishing fourth in the 200m freestyle to one side to safely progress to the 100m freestyle final at the World Championships in Budapest last night. (Scotsman)