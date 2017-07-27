Manchester City thrash Real Madrid 4-1 in Los Angeles as Danilo makes debut

Danilo (left) can play in both full-back roles as well as in midfield

Manchester City thrashed Real Madrid 4-1 in Los Angeles as defender Danilo made his debut against his former club.

The 26-year-old Brazil international started at left-back having signed for a fee believed to be £26.5m.

After a goalless first-half Nicolas Otamendi fired in a rebound from a John Stones header to break the deadlock.

Kevin de Bruyne controlled the game for the Premier League side as goals from Raheem Sterling, Stones and 17-year-old Brahim Diaz sealed victory.

In front of 93,000 fans at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Pep Guardiola's side secured their first pre-season win with an impressive attacking display against the Spanish giants.

The Manchester club have spent almost £175m this summer - England international Kyle Walker (£45m), Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva (£43m), Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson Moraes (£35m) and most recently defender Benjamin Mendy (£52m) having all joined Guardiola's ranks.

But despite the influx of defenders, it was City's attacking play that saw them to an easy victory as De Bryune set up three goals.

The Belgian flicked a deft pass pass through to Sterling, before picking out defender Stones for his goal, and then linking up with Spanish teenager Diaz, who scored with a superb strike from outside the area.

Madrid pulled one back with the last effort of the game - a stunning goal from Oscar Rodriguez - but City were the dominant side.

Guardiola played down his side's victory but praised their intensity saying "at that level we can compete with everyone".

On new signing Mendy, he said: "Mendy and Gundogan are not ready yet. Mendy needs two or three more weeks due to a muscle injury. David Silva will be fit for the start of the season though."

United end tour with defeat

Barcelona forward Neymar netted another goal for the Spanish club in pre-season

Manchester United ended their pre-season tour of the United States with defeat by Barcelona - a game that manager Jose Mourinho said "was important to lose".

Barcelona secured a 1-0 win with a first-half goal from Neymar at the International Champions Cup in Washington - United's first pre-season defeat.

Neymar, who also scored twice in Barcelona's 2-1 friendly win over Juventus on Saturday, has been linked with a move to Paris St-Germain and the French club have reportedly met the Brazilian's 222m euro (£199m) release clause.

But the 25-year-old ignored the ongoing speculation and capitalised on United full-back Antonio Valencia's mistake in the 31st minute before being taken off at half-time.

Barcelona would have been out of sight in the first half but for a string of fine saves from United goalkeeper David de Gea.

"I think it would be very bad for us to leave the US without a defeat, playing against teams like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City - it would be very bad to go home with just victories," said Mourinho.

Manchester United now face Norwegian side Valerenga on Sunday before playing Italians Sampdoria in their final pre-season match in Dublin on Wednesday.

They meet Real Madrid in the Uefa Super Cup on 8 August.