Karleigh Osborne: Grimsby Town sign defender on one-year contract

Karleigh Osborne played two games for Kilmarnock after joining the Scottish club in January

Grimsby Town have signed centre-back Karleigh Osborne on a one-year deal, with the option of a further year.

Osborne, who spent time with Plymouth and Scottish Premiership side Kilmarnock in 2016-17, has joined after a trial with the League Two club.

The 29-year-old told the club website: "It's been a tough year in regards to things not going to plan at my previous two clubs.

"It's made me hungrier to add to my achievements in my career so far."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.