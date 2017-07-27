Martin O'Neill and James McClean reprimanded by Fifa

James McClean and Martin O'Neill criticised the referee after the 1-1 draw with Austria

Republic of Ireland boss Martin O'Neill and James McClean have been reprimanded for comments made after June's World Cup qualifier with Austria in Dublin.

The Republic had a late goal disallowed and a penalty claim turned down.

O'Neill described Spanish referee David Fernandez Borbalan as poor, while winger McClean called him "Austria's 12th man" after the 1-1 draw.

The Football Association of Ireland said it had accepted the Fifa reprimands for unsporting behaviour.

The Republic are unbeaten in Group D of World Cup qualifying and are level on 12 points with leaders Serbia.

Their next match is away to Georgia on Saturday, 2 September, with a key match against the Serbs three days later at the Aviva Stadium.