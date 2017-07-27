Martin O'Neill and James McClean reprimanded by Fifa
Republic of Ireland boss Martin O'Neill and James McClean have been reprimanded for comments made after June's World Cup qualifier with Austria in Dublin.
The Republic had a late goal disallowed and a penalty claim turned down.
O'Neill described Spanish referee David Fernandez Borbalan as poor, while winger McClean called him "Austria's 12th man" after the 1-1 draw.
The Football Association of Ireland said it had accepted the Fifa reprimands for unsporting behaviour.
The Republic are unbeaten in Group D of World Cup qualifying and are level on 12 points with leaders Serbia.
Their next match is away to Georgia on Saturday, 2 September, with a key match against the Serbs three days later at the Aviva Stadium.