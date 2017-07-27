FA laws: New five-year bans for grassroots players who assault a referee
Players at grassroots level who assault a match official will now receive a minimum five-year ban, the Football Association has told BBC Sport.
The new laws, to be introduced for the 2017-18 season, will apply to 'step five' - four tiers beneath the National League - and leagues below.
There will also be at least an 84-day ban and £100 fine for any physical contact with a match official.
Verbal threats will incur a minimum 56-day ban, or six matches, and £50 fine.
These sanctions will be a minimum, but a commission can increase the ban based on aggravating factors.
Earlier this month the FA also confirmed 32 grassroots leagues in England will trial sin-bins in the 2017-18 season.
Players will now spend 10 minutes out of the game if they are shown a yellow card for dissent.