Lewis Grabban: Sunderland boss Simon Grayson sees striker in mentor role

Lewis Grabban (centre) helped Reading reach the Championship play-off final last season

Striker Lewis Grabban has experience to pass onto the developing forwards at Sunderland following his loan move from Bournemouth, says boss Simon Grayson.

The 29-year-old, who has scored 92 goals in 356 career games, completed a season-long switch to the Championship club on Wednesday.

Grabban joins James Vaughan, also 29, on Wearside, as well as teenage strikers Josh Maja and Joel Asoro.

"He's experienced and knows the division," Grayson told BBC Newcastle.

"He could have stayed at Bournemouth but swapped places from one end of the country to the other. That shows a real willingness and attitude to get back playing.

"His experience will be vital because we're quite a young group at top of the pitch. He's got goals in him too and that's why we've signed him.

Joining Grabban in confirming a move to Sunderland on Wednesday was Blackburn goalkeeper Jason Steele.

Bishop Auckland-born Steele began his career at Middlesbrough and has joined Sunderland from Rovers, for whom he made 105 appearances.

Grayson had been seeking a replacement for the departed Jordan Pickford and Vito Mannone, who joined Everton and Reading respectively.

"It's no secret we needed a goalkeeper," he added. "Jason has a wealth of experience in the Championship and he used to the routine of fixtures every Saturday-Tuesday."