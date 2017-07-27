Steve Old: New Zealand defender joins Morecambe on one-year deal

Steve Old - with new boss Jim Bentley - started his career with Manawatu United in his native New Zealand

Morecambe have signed New Zealand defender Steve Old on a one-year deal.

The 31-year-old centre-back has 17 international caps and played for GAIS in Sweden last season.

Old, who has also played for Kilmarnock and had spells in Australia and China, will still need international clearance.

Shrimps boss Jim Bentley said: "He's been a captain at previous clubs and has good leadership qualities, which we need within our squad."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.