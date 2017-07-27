Will de Havilland: Aldershot Town sign Wycombe Wanderers defender on loan
National League side Aldershot Town have signed Wycombe defender Will de Havilland on a one-month loan deal.
Centre-half De Havilland made 23 appearances for the Chairboys last season after signing from Sheffield Wednesday in July 2016.
The 22-year-old started his career at Millwall, before moving to Hillsborough in 2014.
"I really like it here - like Wycombe, it's a very tight-knit squad," he told the club website.