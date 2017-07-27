Jay McEveley: Tranmere Rovers sign former Derby County defender on one-year deal

From the section

Jay McEveley joined Ross County in 2016 following his release by Sheffield United

Tranmere Rovers have signed former Derby County and Sheffield United defender Jay McEveley on a one-year contract.

McEveley, 32, most recently played for Scottish Premiership side Ross County and has won three caps for Scotland.

"Jay has experience and has played international and Premier League football," said manager Micky Mellon.

"He's a left-footed player, which will help give us balance and prevent us from being exposed down that side."