Kgosi Ntlhe: Rochdale sign defender on a free transfer from Stevenage
-
- From the section Football
Rochdale have signed defender Kgosi Ntlhe on a free transfer from League Two side Stevenage.
The 23-year-old South African, who made 24 appearances for Stevenage last season, joins the club on a two-year contract.
"We want winning instincts, and I think he's got those. He's athletic, dynamic, he passes the ball well, he's on the front foot," said boss Keith Hill.
"For me it represents good value for money as a squad player."
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.