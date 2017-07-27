Alan Browne: Preston North End midfielder signs new contract

Alan Browne made his Preston debut against Peterborough United in March 2014

Preston North End midfielder Alan Browne has signed a new contract with the Championship club.

The 22-year-old has made 116 appearances since joining from League of Ireland Premier Division side Cork City in January 2014.

"It is good to get the contract signed and out of the way now and hopefully I can kick on even more," said Browne.

"I have come a long way since I joined, there've been ups and downs and it's been great to progress like I have."

In his second season with North End, Browne won promotion as they beat Swindon 4-0 in the 2015 League One play-off final.

He made his first appearance for the Republic of Ireland in their 3-1 friendly defeat by Mexico last month.