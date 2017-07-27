Andreas Bouchalakis: Nottingham Forest sign Olympiacos midfielder

Andreas Bouchalakis played and scored for Greece in the Under-20 World Cup in 2013

Nottingham Forest have signed Andreas Bouchalakis on a three-year contract after the midfielder impressed during pre-season with the Championship side.

The 24-year-old, who has played for Greece at junior level, joins on a free transfer from Olympiacos - also owned by Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis.

Bouchalakis had been expected to sign a loan deal with Forest.

But he impressed in training and in friendlies with Notts County and Mansfield and has signed until 2020.

