Ross Fitzsimons: Notts County sign goalkeeper
Notts County have signed goalkeeper Ross Fitzsimons following a trial spell at Meadow Lane.
The 23-year-old was with Crystal Palace and Bolton early in his career and joins the League Two side after leaving National League Chelmsford.
He told the club website: "It's a great set-up here. When the opportunity came to come on trial I snapped at it.
"With all of the work going on behind the scenes it's an exciting time to be a Notts County player."
