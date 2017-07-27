Scotland receive £4,000 fine from Fifa for booing God Save the Queen

Scotland and England line-up before the 2-2 draw at Hampden

Scotland have been fined £4,000 by Fifa after fans booed God Save the Queen before last month's 2-2 draw with England at Hampden.

It is the third time Scotland have been fined by world football's governing body in the past 12 months.

The Scottish FA were charged £16,000 after displaying poppies on their shirt at Wembley in November.

They also received another £4,000 punishment and a warning for "delayed kick-off" against Slovenia in March.

In addition, Scotland were also given a warning for their opening World Cup 2018 qualifier with Malta in September, again for delaying kick-off.

November's 3-0 defeat at Wembley was shrouded in controversy, with both England and Scotland ignoring warnings not to display poppies on their shirts.

Players from both countries wore black armbands bearing a poppy with the game taking place on Armistice Day, and the kick off was also preceded by a minute's silence.

Scotland additionally received a warning after the match for "improper conduct among its own group of supporters" for "throwing objects, political banners and flags, and booing the national anthem".

Two free-kicks from Leigh Griffiths put Scotland on the verge of three points against England last month at Hampden, but a late goal from Harry Kane adding to an earlier strike by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain denied them a famous win.