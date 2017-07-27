Michael Hector: Hull City sign Chelsea defender on season-long loan deal

Michael Hector scored one goal in 27 appearances for Eintracht Frankfurt last season

Chelsea defender Michael Hector has joined Hull City on a season-long loan, the 14th loan spell of his career.

The 25-year-old joined the Blues from Reading in August 2015 but has yet to make his debut for the Premier League champions.

He was loaned back to the Royals in 2015-16 before spending last season with German side Eintracht Frankfurt.

Hector has also had spells with five non-league sides, as well as spells in Republic of Ireland and Scotland.

The Jamaica international has played for Bracknell Town, Didcot Town, Havant and Waterlooville, Oxford City, Horsham, Dundalk, Barnet, Shrewsbury, Aldershot, Cheltenham, Aberdeen, Reading and Frankfurt.

He could make his Tigers debut against Aston Villa on Saturday, 6 August.

