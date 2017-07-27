Jamal Blackman: Sheffield United sign Chelsea goalkeeper on season-long loan deal

Jamal Blackman has also had loan spells with Middlesbrough and Swedish side Ostersunds

Championship side Sheffield United have signed Chelsea goalkeeper Jamal Blackman on a season-long loan deal.

Blackman, who has yet to make a senior appearance for Chelsea, has extended his contract at Stamford Bridge until the end of the 2020/21 season.

The 23-year-old spent last season on loan at League Two side Wycombe, making 52 appearances in all competitions.

"Jamal has been our number one target right the way through the summer," said Blades boss Chris Wilder.

A number of other Chelsea players have moved on season-long loan deals, including defenders Michael Hector to Hull and Tomas Kalas to Fulham.

