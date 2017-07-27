Joey Barton has football ban reduced by almost five months after appeal

Former Burnley midfielder Joey Barton's suspension from football for breaching betting rules has been reduced by almost five months after an appeal.

The 34-year-old's ban now expires on 1 June 2018, instead of 25 October 2018.

He was banned in April after being charged with breaking FA rules for placing 1,260 bets on matches between 26 March 2006 and 13 May 2016.

Barton, who says he is addicted to gambling, appealed against the length of the ban which he called "excessive".

