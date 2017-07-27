Egyptian giants Zamalek sack coach Augusto Inacio

Augusto Inacio has been sacked by Zamalek as both parties reach a financial agreement to terminate his contract.

Portuguese coach Augusto Inacio has been sacked by Egyptian giants Zamalek after less than four months in charge of the side.

Pressure had been mounting on Inacio after the Cairo club missed out on the semi-finals of this season's African Champions League.

Their draw with Al Ahly Tripoli signalled their fate in Africa's premier club competition.

Zamalek also lost to Lebanon's Al-Ahed in the Arab Championship this week.

That defeat placed more pressure on 62-year-old Inacio with Zamalek's president, Mortada Mansour, summoning the Portuguese coach to a meeting.

There were subsequent claims that the coach had been detained at the club and was prevented from leaving, claims which Zamalek vehemently denied.

Another meeting followed, after which Zamalek announced that a financial agreement had been reached to terminate Inacio's contract.

On leaving Mansour's office, Inacio confirmed to reporters that he was departing the club.

"I have ended my contract with Zamalek. Now I become one of the team's fans," Inacio said.

"I wanted my time with the club to be better but that did not happen.

"Zamalek need to be more stable, the coaches must have enough time. The players must be more professional and do their best," Inacio added.