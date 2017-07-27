Aaron Tshibola: MK Dons sign Aston Villa midfielder on loan

From the section

Aaron Tshibola played 14 games last season but only nine were starts

MK Dons have signed midfielder Aaron Tshibola on a season-long loan from Championship side Aston Villa.

Tshibola made 10 appearances for Villa last season, with a further four during a loan stint with Nottingham Forest.

Boss Robbie Neilson told the club website: "Aaron will bring great experience, energy and power. He's a Championship-calibre player."

Tshibola added: "At this time in my career, playing games is the most important thing for me."

