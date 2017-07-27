Newcastle United's Super Cup NI hopes are dashed as Ghanaian side Right To Dream hit two late goals to snatch a 2-1 win in the Premier Section semi-final.

Matthew Longstaff's early free-kick put Newcastle ahead but Ibrahim Sadiq levelled with eight minutes left before Danish youngster Mikkel Damsgaard hit Right to Dream's winner three minutes later.

Right to Dream will face Mexican side Club America in Friday evening's Premier final in Ballymena which will be live on the BBC Sport website along with the Junior decider.