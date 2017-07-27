BBC Sport - Newcastle's Super NI Cup hopes dashed as Right To Dream snatch semi-final win

Ghanaians end Magpies' Super Cup NI dreams

Newcastle United's Super Cup NI hopes are dashed as Ghanaian side Right To Dream hit two late goals to snatch a 2-1 win in the Premier Section semi-final.

Matthew Longstaff's early free-kick put Newcastle ahead but Ibrahim Sadiq levelled with eight minutes left before Danish youngster Mikkel Damsgaard hit Right to Dream's winner three minutes later.

Right to Dream will face Mexican side Club America in Friday evening's Premier final in Ballymena which will be live on the BBC Sport website along with the Junior decider.

Top videos

Video

Ghanaians end Magpies' Super Cup NI dreams

Video

Pint-sized TMS: Excellent Proteas keep England in check

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Highlights: Northeast steers Kent to victory over Somerset

Video

Root out after De Kock takes 'unbelievable' catch

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Peaty storms to 50m breaststroke gold

Video

England debutant Westley out for 25

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Star of tomorrow? Youngster takes brilliant crowd catch

Video

Barkley wants new challenge - Koeman

Video

England opener Jennings out for a duck

  • From the section Cricket
Video

USA break relay world record to win gold

Video

Rashid spins Yorkshire to comfortable win over Durham

Video

Mourinho: Clubs 'creating out-of-control market'

Video

I haven't flown in 20 years but it's worth it - Adam Peaty's nan

Top Stories