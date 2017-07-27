County Antrim win the all-Northern Ireland Junior semi-final battle at Super Cup NI as they see off Club NI 3-0 in Ballymoney.

Christopher McKee's early penalty put Antrim ahead after after Club NI's Vicky Saldanha headed against a post, Carson Elliott doubled the County team's lead before they added a late third.

Antrim will face US club GPS Bayern in the Junior final on Friday night which will be live on the BBC Sport website along with the Premier decider.